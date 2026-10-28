NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A local couple welcomed their third child on the Pike Wednesday morning!

Daniel Peaceman said he and his wife were trying to make it to the hospital Wednesday morning, but the baby couldn’t wait.

“Contractions were coming pretty close together; we were trying to make it as fast as we could with the morning rush of traffic and had the baby right on the pike,” Peaceman said.

7NEWS Photographer Trung Dang was in the Newton area as state police and EMS crews arrived.

“We were in the left lane, the baby came out and once the baby came out, we were on the phone with 911 while it was happening and we pulled over,” Peaceman said.

Despite the unusual deliver, Peaceman said he and his wife kept their cool as they welcomed their newest little one to the world.

“Overall not too nervous; we’re pretty involved in the healthcare space, not our first kid, not our first delivery. Just taking things step by step, trying to stay calm and everything so far looks so good,” Peaceman said.

Peaceman said both mom and their new baby boy are doing just fine. This is the couple’s third boy.

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