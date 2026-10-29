DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - An oil tanker overturned on Route One South in Danvers earlier this week, and an off-duty deputy fire chief jumped into action.

Kevin Mutti said he rushed to help the driver trapped inside.

“At that point, I just pulled over,” Mutti said. “Went up to the vehicle, found him inside, tried to get him out.”

With no rescue tools and no firefighting gear, Mutti said he had to get creative.

“I didn’t have any tools or equipment, so I just used my feet, and I borrowed somebody’s gloves and pulled the windshield back,” Mutti said. “Then a Danvers police officer was there, and he helped me get the guy out.”

Mutti and the officer pulled the driver to safety before firefighters and EMS crews arrived to take over.

Mutti said the driver had some minor injuries.

“Just lucky that I was behind him and I was able to help,” Mutti said.

The driver was taken to a hospital.

Thousands of gallons of oil spilled onto Route One, which kept environmental crews busy for hours.

For Mutti, he said stopping was just instinct.

“I’ve pulled over before to help people for a car accident, but not anything like this,” Mutti said. “We did what we had to do to help.”

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