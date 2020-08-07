Lynn man arrested in connection with shooting of Roxbury store clerk

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a Roxbury convenience store clerk who sustained life-threatening injuries during an armed robbery in July, officials announced Friday.

Stephon Samuel, 25, of Lynn, is charged with armed robbery by means of a firearm, armed assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and armed career criminal level 1, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 718 Shawmut Ave. on the night of July 14 found 25-year-old Tanjim Siam suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Siam was rushed to Boston Medical Center, where he has been fighting for his life for the last three weeks.

Siam moved to Boston just four months ago. His family said he came to the U.S. in the hopes of getting an education.