BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury late Saturday night that left a man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 306 Warren St. around 9:30 p.m. found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Boston police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

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