BOSTON (WHDH) - In the Massachusetts race for the Senate, Democrat incumbent Senator Ed Markey hit the trail in Revere Wednesday.

He joined the city’s mayor to show support for small businesses.

Markey said small businesses are essential to the community.

Republican challenger John Deaton brought his bus to the western part of the state Wednesday, stopping by a towing company in South Hadley.

Deaton urged people to get out and vote early.

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