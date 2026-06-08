MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Cool cars filled Main Street in Marlboro for a good cause Sunday for the 16th annual Marlboro Car Show.

Proceeds for the event go to several charities that support veterans and children.

The car show show has raised more than $400,000 over the years.

Participants said there is no better way to spend the day.

The show featured cars and trucks made before 1990.

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