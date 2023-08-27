MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Marlboro police are turning to the public for help as they search for a drive who struck a juvenile riding a bike on Sunday and then fled the scene.

Police have released photos of what is believed to be a gray or light green SUV, possibly a Toyota Highlander, that left the scene after hitting the bicyclist.

The vehicle left the scene westbound on Boston Post Road and took a right turn into the rear entrance of Ghiloni Park at about 11:45 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Marlboro Police Det. Richardson at 508-485-1212 ext. 36946.

No additional information was immediately available.

