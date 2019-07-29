(WHDH) — A Massachusetts-based company is recalling more than 50,000 pounds of frozen meatballs due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The ready-to-eat beef and pork meatballs labeled as “Homestyle Meatballs All Natural” contain milk and wheat which are not declared on the product label, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The 48-ounce plastic bags of the frozen product may also contain “Cranberry Stuffed Meatballs,” which was brought to the attention of the company when they received a consumer complaint reporting that the product was incorrectly labeled.

The affected meatballs were produced on April 2 with a “Best If Used By” date of July 2, 2020.

The items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina and Rhode Island.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness related to this recalled product.

Anyone with the affected meatballs is asked to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)