Massachusetts health officials increase number of presumptive positive coronavirus cases to 7

BOSTON (WHDH) - The number of presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Massachusetts has increased to 7, state health officials announced Friday.

The update, posted on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s website, brings the total number of presumptive cases to 7 and the number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 1.

No additional information was immediately released.

