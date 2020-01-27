Hyundai’s 60-second Big Game commercial features the beloved Boston accent and stars Boston celebrities Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch and Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz. (Courtesy of Hyundai)

A hilarious new Hyundai commercial features Massachusetts-native celebrities as they poke fun at the Boston accent.

The 60-second commercial, which is scheduled to air on Super Bowl Sunday, kicks off with actor and Sudbury-native Chris Evans watching a driver struggle to park outside a coffee shop in the heart of Boston.

Comedienne and Lexington-native Rachel Dratch walks up to Evans, who tells her, “He’s not getting that cah in there.”

The car eventually drives away in time for actor and Newton-native John Krasinski to pull up in a Hyundai Sonata.

“Wicked cah, is that new?” Dratch says.

“Yeah, it’s a Sonata,” Krasinski replies. “Let me pahk it.”

Evans tells Krasinski, “you’re not fitting your cah in there.”

Krasinski then gets out of his car before showing off the Sonata’s Remote Smart Parking Assist, which he calls, “Smaht Pahk.” This new feature helps maneuver the car directly in and out of the tight parking space by simply clicking a button on the key fob.

“Just hit the clickah, the cah pahks itself,” Krasinski explained.

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz appears out of an apartment window above, calling the car, “wicked smaht.”

Big Papi practiced his Boston accent with Dratch in preparation for his big line.

“Using the Boston accent as our creative hook was something that quickly became a favorite during the creative development process,” said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. “Remote Smart Parking Assist was difficult to say and remember, but a truncated ‘Smaht Pahk’ caught on when one of our creatives said it in a Boston accent. We thought it was a fun, charming and memorable way to tell people about this incredible new technology using one of America’s most-recognized and beloved regional accents.”

