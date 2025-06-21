BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu has issued a heat emergency for the City of Boston from Sunday through Tuesday with temperatures expected to be in the mid-90s with ‘feels like’ temperatures of up to 100 degrees.

“With this heat emergency coming as we kick off the summer season, we ask our community members to please take care and prepare accordingly for the extreme heat,” Wu said in a statement. “City staff are working to ensure that all residents can have a safe and enjoyable summer. Be sure to stay hydrated, take breaks from working outside and regularly check in on neighbors, friends, and family.”

During a heat wave, Boston Emergency Medical Services typically experience a 10-15 percent increase in calls to 911 for people of all ages.

Splash pads are open at various parks and playgrounds throughout the city. Several city pools are also available for swimming. Find splash pad locations, and pool locations and operating hours at Boston.gov/splash. Learn more about how to create a membership and register for a swim session at Boston.gov/BCYF-registration. Select Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) community centers are open as Cooling Centers. On Sunday, a list of available centers can be found at Boston.gov/Heat. All centers will be available Monday and Tuesday during their normal operating hours.

Boston Public Library locations are also available for residents to seek relief from the heat. Patrons are always welcome to participate in BPL’s summer programming for kids, teens, and adults.

Information on heat safety tips can be found online at boston.gov/heat and by following @CityofBoston on X. Residents can sign up for AlertBoston, the City’s emergency notification system, to receive emergency alerts by phone, email, or text. Sign up online here. Residents are also encouraged to call 311 with any questions about available City services.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)