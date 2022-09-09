BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials from the MBTA have given another update on work being done on the Orange Line, ten days before the rail service is set to reopen.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said on Friday that crews have completed 69% of work on the Orange Line.

He added that the line will have 60 new Orange Line cars operating when service restarts, doubling from the amount in service before the shutdown, which started on Aug. 18.

“The predominant types of cars on the line are going to be new Orange Line cars,” Poftak said. “You’re going to be more likely to get a new Orange Line car than anything else.”

Poftak said crews are making steady progress on track work, with just over half of all rail and track replacement completed. Two of six slow zones have also been eliminated.

The general manager also reaffirmed that the MBTA is confident the Orange Line will be up and running by the Sept. 19 return date.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)