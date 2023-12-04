A group of 33 Medford police officers will begin using body-worn cameras this month, with the remainder of the department joining in the program at the start of the new year.

“The launch of our new Body Worn Camera Program marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance public safety and strengthen the trust between our officers and the community we serve.” Medford Police Chief Jack Buckley said in a statement.

The trial period, which began on Monday, Dec. 4, will “be focused on educating officers on camera usage, identifying glitches and concerns, and working to familiarize officers with the protocols around body cameras.”

Officers will wear the cameras at all times during their patrol shifts, activating the recording devices only during specific police interactions.

The police department said they have a dedicated server to collect and store the data collected from the cameras and they will regularly review and update their camera policies “to align with identified local and national best practices.”

