BOSTON (WHDH) - People from across the country were in Boston on Monday to pay their respects to U.S. Congressman Barney Frank.

A memorial service was held at Boston’s Faneuil Hall to honor Frank’s life and legacy. He was elected 16 times to his seat in Congress and represented the Boston area from 1981 to 2013.

Frank made history as the first member of Congress to come out as gay. Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey were among those who spoke on Frank’s life and legacy.

“Today, we gather with great sadness, but also profound gratitude for him,” Healey said. “Gratitude, our country was blessed by Barney’s extraordinary intellect, his fearless conviction, his legendary wit, and above all, his unwavering commitment to justice. He’s had an impact on the life course, the trajectory of Americans around this country, and what he has done is help move all of us closer to the promise of a democracy that belongs to everyone.”

Frank died in his home in Maine last month from congestive heart failure. He was 86.

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