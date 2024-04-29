BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people charged in connection with a large-scale burglary ring in Massachusetts appeared in court Monday, pleading not guilty.

Jovan Lemon, 29; Paul Lemon, 30; Steven Berdugo, 28, and Paul Miller, 46, were arrested on Friday following an indictment on 95 counts of unarmed burglary and breaking and entering a dwelling house in the daytime with intent to commit a felony.

All four men covered their faces for their initial court appearance.

The break-ins date back to 2018 and targeted families of Indian or South Asian backgrounds, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

In total, Ryan said the group stole jewelry and gems from at least 43 homes in 25 cities and towns spanning parts of Middlesex County, the North Shore, the South Shore and beyond.

Ryan described the alleged burglary ring as “sophisticated” and thanked law enforcement for their efforts to arrest the alleged burglars.

Officials on Friday said they are working to return stolen items to families.

The four men in this case were being held without bail as of Monday afternoon.

