Clocks went back 1hour and it seems like our weather pattern is going back one month. After a crisp, seasonable and sunny Halloween weekend, the temp trend is up to kick off the new week.

After starting off in the 30s and 40s this morning, temps rebound into the mid 60s to 70. We’ll hold into the 40s and 50s tonight, so even at night, it’ll be milder. More clouds mix in at time in the afternoon today and tomorrow, but tomorrow will be another mild one with highs near 70.

Wednesday, the mild air peaks with temps in the mid 70s for many under a mostly sunny sky.

Temps stay lofty Thursday and Friday, near 70. Clouds increase Thursday afternoon with some showers possible by Thursday evening. As a cool front slides in and stalls out, that’ll likely be the focal point of rain Friday and Friday night. Some weather weather lingers into Saturday with temps starting to slip back toward 60.