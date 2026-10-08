HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - The mother of a girl seriously hurt when she was hit by a car in Holbrook said she is happy that someone is now facing charges.

Investigators said a 66-year-old Brockton man was charged with leaving the scene of personal injury.

The crash happened last month.

The teen’s mother said her daughter was thrown into the woods and suffered a concussion.

She said she is thankful for members of the community who stepped up to help locate the car that police said hit her daughter.

The Brockton man is expected to be arraigned in Quincy next month.

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