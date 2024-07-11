GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist died shortly after a crash with a vehicle in Groton Wednesday afternoon, police said.

At 4:22 p.m., officers responded to the crash on Boston Road, according to the Groton Police Department. Investigators determined the vehicle crossed over the double yellow line and struck the motorcycle.

Police officers attempted to resuscitate the injured motorcyclist until EMS arrived and took over, according to police.

The motorcyclist was taken to Nashoba Valley Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

“Our thoughts are with the families of all parties involved,” Groton police said in a statement.

The crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

