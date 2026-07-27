HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating a deadly boat crash that occurred Sunday.

Officials responded to reports of a boat crash on the Merrimack River in Hudson.

“The preliminary investigation determined that the victim […] was on a personal watercraft when it collided with the rear of a pontoon boat,” officials said. “Machado entered the water and was struck by the pontoon boat’s propeller, causing severe injuries to his legs.”

The victim was identified as Erick Machado, 31, of Nashua.

Occupants of the pontoon boat called 911, and bystanders in another watercraft “assisted in bringing Machado aboard another boat”.

Machado was pronounced dead at the scene.

The exact circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.

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