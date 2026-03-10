BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A newly installed free payphone on Boston University’s campus is helping generations connect the old fashioned way; giving people the chance to “call a boomer.” The payphone directly connects to a similar phone installed in the game room of a senior housing complex in Reno, Nevada.

The payphone is located outside Pavement Coffeehouse on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston.

The two-way connection offers those baby boomers a way to reach out as well. Their phone is labeled “call a zoomer,” and it lets them talk to people passing by along the busy street.

“It adds a bit of color to a rather gray sidewalk,” Ava Gordon, a Boston University student. “There’s a lot of traffic in this area.”

The social experiment was started by a group called Matter Nueroscience.

Some students say the new installation is a fun way to help people stay connected in the modern age.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Gordon. “I think in the digital age, loneliness is more pervasive than ever. And I think it’s a good idea to bridge the gap between generations and give people a chance to connect in another way.”

