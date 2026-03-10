BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A newly installed free payphone on Boston University’s campus is helping generations connect the old fashioned way; giving people the chance to “call a boomer.” The payphone directly connects to a similar phone installed in the game room of a senior housing complex in Reno, Nevada.

The payphone is located outside Pavement Coffeehouse on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston.

The two-way connection offers those baby boomers a way to reach out as well. Their phone is labeled “call a zoomer,” and it lets them talk to people passing by along the busy street.

“It adds a bit of color to a rather gray sidewalk,” Ava Gordon, a Boston University student. “There’s a lot of traffic in this area.”

The social experiment was started by a group called Matter Nueroscience.

Some students say the new installation is a fun way to help people stay connected in the modern age.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Gordon. “I think in the digital age, loneliness is more pervasive than ever. And I think it’s a good idea to bridge the gap between generations and give people a chance to connect in another way.”

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox