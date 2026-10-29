HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey was in Holyoke Thursday morning with other local leaders for the opening of a new veteran’s home.

The Veterans Home at Holyoke offers 234 long term care beds, a specialized memory care unit and has the potential for 40-person adult day health program.

In April of 2020, a COVID-19 outbreak at a former home their killed at least 76-people. Healey reinforced the state’s dedication to not only veterans, but to the families of those lost in the outbreak.

“As I look out on family members here who lost loved ones here during the COVID pandemic, I know this is a very bittersweet occasion,” Healey said. “And I just want you to know that the commonwealth holds your loved ones dear, and always will.”

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