NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Newton Police Department is seeking the public’s help regarding an incident of malicious destruction to a motor vehicle.

On Monday at approximately 3 p.m., a man wearing a dark colored bucket hat and a grey T-shirt reading “NEWTONVILLE MA” was captured on camera ripping the door handle off a Tesla on Washington Street, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or individual is urged to contact the Newton Police Detective Bureau at 617-796-2104 or at detectives@newtonma.gov

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