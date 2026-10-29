CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire’s Senate candidates faced off on the debate stage Wednesday, each addressing their party’s politics and how their stances often differ from the national messaging.

“I’ve opposed the president on the trade war with Canada, on his actions in Iran, the setting up of 1.8 billion dollar victims fund,” Republican candidate John Sununu said. “Unnecessary.”

“The fact is I supported border security and I’ve challenged my own party during the Biden administration to focus on securing the border,” Democratic candidate Rep. Chris Pappas said. “I will support bipartisan legislation to fix a broken immigration system, which I have done throughout my years in Congress.”

Pappas has been on the trail this week across the state making stops in Barrington and Newmarket to meet with voters.

Sununu stopped by a candidate forum in Rye Wednesday hosted by the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth and the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce.

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