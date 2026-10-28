DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - An off-duty deputy fire chief from Lynnfield rescued the driver who was trapped inside following an oil tanker rollover in Danvers Monday night.

Firefighters said the deputy chief was driving behind the truck when the rollover happened.

He was able to kick through the windshield and pull the driver to safety.

The truck spilled thousands of gallons of oil onto the road.

Environmental crews spent hours cleaning up the mess.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

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