BOSTON (WHDH) - State officials announced a new initiative to combat wrong-way driving and improve roadway safety on Wednesday.

The initiative involves advanced detection technology, enhanced roadway signage, infrastructure improvements, and targeted safety upgrades across Massachusetts.

The announcement comes after the death of Trooper Kevin Trainor, who was killed in a head-on, wrong-way crash in Lynnfield last month.

“We’ve seen firsthand the devastating impact that wrong-way driving crashes can have on families, law enforcement and communities across Massachusetts,” said Governor Maura Healey. “People deserve to be safe on our roads, and we’re taking action. By investing in new technology, stronger safety measures and targeted infrastructure improvements, we’re working to prevent these crashes before they happen and help save lives. Our hearts are with every family that has lost a loved one in a wrong-way driving crash, and we are committed to doing everything we can to prevent these tragedies from happening again.”



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