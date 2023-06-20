MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 35-year-old man from Somerville has been charged in connection with a weekend shooting inside an apartment complex in Malden that left both him and a female victim wounded, according to authorities.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said Mohamed Abdulaziz was charged with armed assault and also faces multiple firearms-related charges after the shooting occurred at the Quarrystone at Overlook Ridge apartment building early Sunday morning.

In a joint statement, District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden Chief of Police Glenn Cronin described how Abdulaziz allegedly entered the building’s lobby around 2:20 a.m. “targeting a male potentially with the intent to rob him.”

Based on a preliminary investigation, authorities believe Abdulaziz fired his gun and struck a 33-year-old woman who remains hospitalized as of Tuesday, June 20.

“During the altercation the man who was targeted also discharged a firearm,” the statement read. “That man has not been located at this time.”

According to officials, Abdulaziz is facing charges that include armed assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition.

As their investigation continues, officials ask that anyone with information contact the Malden Police Department at 781-397-7171 or via the department’s “text to tip line” at 847-411, or online at maldenpd.com.

