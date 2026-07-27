PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy.

The Duxbury mother killed her three young children, then jumped out of a window of her home, leaving her paralyzed and in a wheelchair.

Her defense team said she is not criminally responsible for the murders because she was suffering from psychosis brought on by postpartum depression and was overmedicated.

“These insanity defenses usually have no chance,” said 7News legal analyst Tom Hoopes. “This one may have no chance. But if any of them ever had a chance, this one does. The smart strategy for the defense is the one they’re doing. There is no question she did it, but no problems before the baby; everything stemmed from the medication.”

Investigators say Clancy used her phone to research ways to kill. Prosecutors argue she planned on strangling her children and intentionally sent her husband out of the house to pick up dinner.

18 jurors, made up of 12 women and 6 men, are seated to hear the case.

The case is expected to take up to two months to try; Clancy faces life in prison if convicted.

If the jury finds her not criminally responsible, the court will likely start the legal process to have her committed to a state psychiatric facility.

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