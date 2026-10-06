FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots welcomed a group of Dana-Farber cancer patients, survivors, and their guests for the annual “Patriots Day of Pampering” at Gillette Stadium.

“Today is about you; it is an opportunity to take a breath, to relax, and let us take care of you for a little while.”

The day began with a yoga session run by the Patriots cheerleaders.

The group of women were treated to manicures, massages, and facials.

Robert Kraft was there to offer his support.

“This is always a special day for me every year, because I come to visit all these lovely ladies who are going through a tough time but know they have family, community, and there are people who really care about you,” Kraft said.

Patriots legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett was there to welcome the group.

Tippett makes the calls every year, inviting them to the event. He says it’s his favorite part.

“I have so much joy making that phone call to reach out to all of you because the two or three-minute conversation I have with each of you has been very special,” Tippett said.

To end the day, Kraft surprised the group by personally inviting them to the upcoming Patriots game against the New York Jets.

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