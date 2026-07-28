BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and critically injured on Interstate 95 in Boxford on Monday night, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of Mile Marker 74 around 8:30 p.m. found the pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries and had them transported to the hospital, according to state police.

The incident is being investigated by the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS).

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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