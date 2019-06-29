Police: Boston man arrested after traffic stop uncovers loaded pistol, marijuana

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mattapan man is facing gun and drug charges after police say they found a loaded Walther PPK handgun and bags of marijuana in his car after a traffic stop in Boston on Friday.

Officers who pulled over a driver on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester for an equipment violation about 11:30 p.m. saw the driver, later identified as Kharone Greene, 21, lean toward the passenger side and try to get rid of an unknown object, according to Boston police.

Greene was arrested after police allegedly found a loaded .32 caliber Walther PPK handgun in the area where Greene was reaching and numerous bags of marijuana, two digital scales, and $838 in cash.

He will be arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court on charges of carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a class D drug with intent to distribute.

