FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man out on parole is facing charges after authorities say they seized more than 100 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine, along with more than 50 grams of suspected fentanyl inside a Fall River apartment last Thursday.

The Bristol County State Police Narcotics Task Force and the Newport, Rhode Island Police Department launched a joint investigation in early February into an illegal cocaine delivery service in Fall River and R.I.

Evan Perez, who was on parole for an armed robbery he committed in Rhode Island in 2011, was believed to be storing cocaine and crack cocaine for distribution inside the apartment he shared with his girlfriend, according to state police.

Troopers conducting a search of the apartment Thursday saw Perez, 30, on top of a stairwell before he disappeared from view momentarily, state police said.

Investigators believe at that point he tossed a firearm into the bedroom of a juvenile living in the household, state police added.

Perez was taken into custody and a loaded Taurus handgun with a defaced serial number was reportedly found on the floor of the juvenile’s bedroom.

Troopers also seized more than 100 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine, more than 50 grams of suspected fentanyl in the form of pressed orange pills, and more than $8,000 in U.S. currency, state police said.

Perez was charged with various firearms offenses, as well as trafficking cocaine and trafficking fentanyl.

He was arraigned in Fall River District Court late last week and is being held pending a dangerousness hearing.

