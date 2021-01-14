Police sergeant offering $1,000 reward in search for NH boy’s missing Cookie Monster

A California police sergeant is offering a $1,000 cash reward to the person who returns a Cookie Monster toy that was stolen.

The toy belongs to 12-year-old Aidan Carter of New Hampshire who is living with Hunter’s Syndrome.

Carter’s mom said someone broke into their car and stole a backpack where the toy was located.

Carter usually takes his Cookie Monster to all of his hospital visits and surgeries.

He said they’ve tried to find him a replacement but it is just not the same as the original toy.

“I like them, but they’re just not the same. They don’t have the same magic that the original had, they don’t have the same comfort that the original had,” Carter said.

The sergeant looking for Carter’s toy also works for the nonprofit “Hunter’s Chest,” which helps children who were victims of crimes like this.

He said no questions will be asked if the toy is returned.

