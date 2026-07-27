RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Randolph police officer is recalling the moment he located a 6-year-old boy who was reported missing on Monday morning.

Randolph Police Det. Trevor Clark said he noticed water running down a nearby driveway and followed it inside, and it led him to the child, who is nonverbal and non-responsive.

He said the incident brought back a memory from his childhood.

“I was playing hide and seek with my sister, and they couldn’t find me, and my mom called 911 … so I was the missing child. So, Randolph police and state police came out, and when I woke up in my hiding spot, I was found … so finding a lost child is wonderful. It’s great.”

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