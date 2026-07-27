RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Randolph police officer is recalling the moment he located a 6-year-old boy who was reported missing on Monday morning.

Randolph Police Det. Trevor Clark said he noticed water running down a driveway and followed it, and it led him to the child, who is nonverbal and non-responsive. He said he remembered his own childhood when thinking of where to look.

“I was playing hide and seek with my sister, and they couldn’t find me, and my mom called 911 … so I was the missing child. So, Randolph police and state police came out, and when I woke up in my hiding spot, I was found … so finding a lost child is wonderful. It’s great.”

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