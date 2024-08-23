DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Judge Beverly Cannone this week denied a defense motion to dismiss two of three charges against Karen Read in her ongoing murder case.

The defense filed the motion after Cannone declared a mistrial in Read’s first trial early last month.

Read is currently scheduled to stand trial again in January 2025.

Read Cannone’s full decision on the defense motion:

Judge’s full decision to dismiss defense motion in Karen Read caseDownload

