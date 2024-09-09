BOSTON (WHDH) - Registration opened Monday for the 129th Boston Marathon, with runners racing to secure one of the marathon’s highly-sought bids.

The 2025 marathon take place on April 21.

The current registration process allows anyone with a valid marathon qualifying time to submit a registration application online. The registration window will remain open until 5 p.m. Friday.

Qualifying times for the marathon range from 3 hours for men between 18 and 34 years old, to 5:20 for women and non-binary runners aged 80 and over.

Though runners may have a valid qualifying time, they are not guaranteed a spot in the marathon, with priority given to those with the fastest qualifying times in their pool. The Boston Athletic Association in a statement this week reminded runners that all applications are treated the same, regardless of when they are submitted within the application window.

The 2024 Boston marathon set a record for the highest number of qualified runners not accepted, with 11,039 runners turned away, according to the Boston Athletic Association.

The entry fee to run the marathon is $250.

Between who qualified for the race and runners participating in the marathon’s charity program, this year’s race is expected to include 30,000 participants.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)