Report: Linebacker Matt Judon agrees to 4-year, $56M deal with Patriots

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99 warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matt Judon has reportedly agreed to four-year, $56 million deal with the New England Patriots.

Judon’s deal includes $32 million in guaranteed money, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

And the spending spree in Foxboro continues: Former Ravens’ LB Matt Judon reached agreement on a four-year, $56 million deal, including $32 million guaranteed with the New England Patriots, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

The 23-year-old pass-rushing specialist has racked up 15.5 sacks in the last two seasons.

Star tight end Jonnu Smith and defensive stalwart Davon Godchaux have also reportedly agreed to deals with the Patriots.

Smith’s deal is worth up to $50 million over four years, while Godchaux is coming to Foxboro on a two-year deal that could earn him up to $16 million, according to Schefter.

The moves come after the Patriots came to an agreement to re-sign free-agent quarterback Cam Newton.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)