A new drive-through vaccination site opened Saturday at the Wickford Junction train station in North Kingstown.

The site is open to Rhode Islanders as well as out-of-state residents. Appointments are recommended but not required. Since the site is a drive-through, individuals must have a car and cannot walk in.

The clinic will operate on Saturdays going forward.

Gov. Dan McKee said drive-through sites are just one of several tactics being used to deliver vaccines to as many people as possible.

“It takes many different approaches to drive our vaccination numbers across every age band,” McKee said.

