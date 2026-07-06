BOSTON (WHDH) - As Sail Boston gets set to begin this weekend, organizers and city leaders will lay out their final safety and security measures ahead of the event.

They will provide an overview of transportation and security at a news conference Monday.

The conference will also feature details on water safety and traffic and final reminders for guests.

The festival begins Saturday.

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