SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Sandwich Police Officer Matthew Cotter will be in court Monday facing drunk-driving charges.

Investigators said Cotter was given a field sobriety test Friday night and was arrested on charges of OUI, negligent operation, and for having an unregistered vehicle.

He has been placed on leave.

Cotter was off-duty when investigators say he crashed his car into someone’s driveway.

A homeowner said he drove through her bushes and hit her parked car, causing damage to both vehicles.

Police are working to determine how fast Cotter’s car was going when it crashed.

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