NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - The search is on for a man wanted in connection with an arson fire at a Nashua home.

Investigators have been looking for him in New Hampshire and just over the border in Tyngsboro.

Police believe the man set the fire, then headed for Massachusetts; police said he may be dangerous.

Investigators searched for clues and collected evidence at a home on Barnsdale Road.

The Nashua Fire Department said they were called about smoke coming from the home just after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire in the basement. Nobody was home when they searched the residence.

The house was badly damaged.

Nashua police said a person of interest in the arson investigation has not been found.

Police are searching for Derrick Couture, 39, who they believe traveled to Tyngsboro following the fire.

Tyngsboro police are searching the area along with Nashua police and the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT team.

Police are asking anyone who thinks they’ve seen him to call 911.

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