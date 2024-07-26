LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A second suspect who police say was involved in a deadly Lynn drive-by shooting in September was arraigned on murder charges Friday.

Leonardo Espinoza, 15, of Lynn, who did not show his face in court, was charged with two counts of murder.

He is one of six people accused of being involved in a Sept. 2 shooting that left two dead and five others injured.

Shots were fired at a house party on Essex Street at around 2:20 a.m., police said. The shooting left Jandriel Heredia, 21, of Revere, and Abraham Diaz, 25, of Lynn, dead.

Another suspect, Justin Alba, 25, of Peabody, was arraigned Thursday.

Arraignments have been scheduled for four other suspects — Lynn residents Darwin Batista, 20, Yefferson Vallecillo Cambar, 22, Carlos Ramirez Corniel, 16, and Abel Severino Reyes, 21.

