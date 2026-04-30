HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A second person has been arrested in connection with an arson fire at a vacant mill in Haverhill on Tuesday, Haverhill Police announced Thursday.

A 17-year-old from Haverhill was arrested Thursday following an investigation into the fire. Police said the juvenile is being charged with arson and related offenses.

On Wednesday, police also arrested Isabella Sargent, 18, of Haverhill, in connection with the incident. She has been charged with arson of a structure and conspiracy to commit arson.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from a mill located at 14 Stevens Street. When crews arrived, they said they encountered intense fire conditions that required a multi-alarm response. Crews worked for hours to extinguish the flames.

No civilian injuries were reported.

Anyone with additional information related to this case is asked to contact the Haverhill Police Department at (978) 373-1212 ext. 1551.

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