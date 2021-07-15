WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple Massachusetts beaches have temporarily been closed to the public after a popular Massachusetts lake tested positive for cyanobacteria, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.

The cyanobacteria is in full bloom in Lake Cochituate, affecting beaches in Wayland, Framingham, and Natick.

Exposure to the bacteria through ingestion, skin or eye contact can cause side effects such as diarrhea, swelling, and blisters, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“If the water wasn’t contaminated, there would be the families and the kids in the water jumping off the dock,” said Carol Leiter, who lives nearby.

Massachusetts DCR says it will continue to monitor the levels of bacteria in Lake Cochituate to make sure it is at an acceptable level before reopening the beaches.

