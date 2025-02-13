WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A messy mix of snow and rain washed over the state early Thursday, causing a smattering of schools to announce delayed openings.

The roads were slick and slushy, but some people who spoke with 7News said the weather didn’t affect their commutes too harshly.

“It’s mostly slush now. Earlier on, it was snow, and now it’s slush,” one commuter said. “Did pretty good because the rain is washing everything down the drain, but the only thing you got to worry about is when it freezes.”

Another man said it wasn’t a big deal.

“If you have a vehicle that works in it, it’s fine, otherwise, don’t go out,” he said. “They’re fine. It’s raining, so, nothing’s sticking.”

Plow drivers were out on the roads, pushing slush out of the way for commuters.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)