BOSTON (WHDH) - Come next fall, Massachusetts schools could be phone-free zones, joining 31 other states that have bans or restrictions on cell phone use in school.

Lawmakers on Beacon Hill are expected to vote Thursday on a bill to ban cell phones in public schools statewide; the ban would be in place bell to bell on all personal electronic devices.

Students could place their phones in pouches at the beginning of the school day or drop them in slots before a class.

Several area schools have already implemented similar bans and have reported positive changes in student behavior.

School administrators said locking up phones helps children focus more in class.

The bill also addresses concerns that parents may have about being able to contact their students during the day.

Some students would be exempt; if passed, it could take affect in the 2026-2027 school year.

