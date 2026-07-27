WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash on I-195 in Westport on Monday afternoon that left one person dead, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the westbound side of the highway around 3:30 p.m. determined one of the occupants had sustained fatal injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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