NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - State police responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Newbury Tuesday afternoon that resulted in the death of a 48-year-old man from Saugus.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the Saugus man was driving a 2014 Hyundai Elantra north when it struck the rear of a 2020 Ford Transit van, operated by a 28-year-old man from Beverly. That collision caused the Ford Transit to roll over and the Hyundai to cross the median then enter the southbound lanes of Route 95 and struck a 2019 Ford F-150, operated by a 61-year-old Maine man, according to a release issued by state police.

The Elantra finally came to a stop in a wooded area on the side of the road. First responders transported him to Anna Jacques Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The operator of the Ford F-150 was transported to an area Hospital with minor injuries, the operator of the Ford Transit was not injured.

The speed of the Hyundai is believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)