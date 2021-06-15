NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - State police responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Newbury Tuesday afternoon that resulted in the death of a 48-year-old man from Saugus.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the Saugus man was driving a 2014 Hyundai Elantra north when it struck the rear of a 2020 Ford Transit van, operated by a 28-year-old man from Beverly. That collision caused the Ford Transit to roll over and the Hyundai to cross the median then enter the southbound lanes of Route 95 and struck a 2019 Ford F-150, operated by a 61-year-old Maine man, according to a release issued by state police.

The Elantra finally came to a stop in a wooded area on the side of the road. First responders transported him to Anna Jacques Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The operator of the Ford F-150 was transported to an area Hospital with minor injuries, the operator of the Ford Transit was not injured.

The speed of the Hyundai is believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox