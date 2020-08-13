Surprise mask shipments from China arriving in Mass., New England

The federal government is warning people across the country about surprise deliveries of face masks coming to the US from China.

The mystery masks are reportedly arriving in the mail to residents in several New England states, including Massachusetts.

The Federal Trade Commission issued a warning to anyone receiving masks from China that they did not order.

“I never ordered any N95 masks, and especially not from Shanghai, China,” one woman from Virginia told reporters.

Several people in Connecticut reported similar instances, including one man who received KN95 masks, also from China.

“Right way, I [opened my hands] and dropped them. And then I said, ‘Man. I’ve gotta go wash my hands,'” Donny Diloreto said.

The FTC is calling it “The Brushing Scam,” saying that Chinese sellers are shipping cheap items to addresses in the US. Accounts linked to the recipient’s name and address are then created so shippers can leave positive reviews on their products.

“It really worries me because people are able to get your information from your previous orders and things you make online,” Phillina Lovewine of Virginia said.

The FTC advises those who receive the masks to keep them if they want, but to change your online passwords as a precaution.

