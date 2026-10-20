WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was back in court Tuesday in connection with a series of indecent assaults of women in Winthrop.

26-year old Kervens Boutin was charged on two counts of indecent assault earlier this month.

A judge held Boutin without bail and ordered him to undergo a 20-day psychiatric evaluation.



He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police say a woman and her child reported that Boutin tried to pull down her pants while making sexual comments.

Later on, two other women said they found him in their appartmemt with his pants unbuckled.

Following a short chase, officers used a stun gun to take him down after he resisted arrest. Three officers suffured minor injuries during the operation and Boutin was taken to the hospital.

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